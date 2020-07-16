Colorado nonprofit gave $200,000 to immigrant workers

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado based charity provided payments worth $200,000 to workers without legal status across the state, The Aspen Times reported Wednesday.

Impact Charitable gave $1,000 in cash to 200 unauthorized immigrant workers whose jobs were impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Mark Newhouse, a founder of the humanitarian organization, said that the workers are crucial to Colorado's economy.

“It’s hard to imagine how we would run our tourism and outdoor recreation without them,” he told The Aspen Times.

Unauthorized immigrants typically do not qualify for federal stimulus packages such as the CARES Act, which was enacted in March, or unemployment benefits.

