Colorado man freed as US Capitol case against him proceeds

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado man charged with violently entering the U.S. Capitol during the deadly riot that disrupted the certification of the presidential election will not be held in custody as the case against him proceeds in court.

Glenn Wes Lee Croy was arrested Wednesday in Colorado Springs after being charged with unlawfully entering restricted buildings, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds after the FBI got a tip from someone Croy is suspected of talking to on social media.

During a court appearance later in the day, a magistrate judge allowed him to be released on $5,000 bond, according to court documents.

Croy is being represented by a lawyer from the federal public defender's office who is not allowed to comment on cases under office policy.

The FBI identified Croy as one of hundreds of people who stormed the Capitol. He told someone on Facebook Messenger that he was in the Capitol and sent the person a photo of himself and another man posing next to a statue of President Abraham Lincoln inside the building, according to an arrest affidavit.

Croy also is accused of sending the person video from inside the Capitol. The person told agents Croy had a Twitter account that included posts about traveling to Washington, and investigators also accessed records that show Croy’s phone was in the Capitol on the day of the riot. Police body camera footage also appears to show him inside, according to the affidavit.

The document says someone using Croy's suspected Twitter account responded on Dec. 27 to a tweet from U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, a Colorado Republican, asking, “Who is going to be in DC on January 6th to stand with President Donald Trump?” The response was, “fellow Coloradan we will be there.”