Colorado lawmakers begin brief 2021 session on COVID relief

DENVER (AP) — Colorado’s Democrat-led Legislature is convening on Wednesday for a brief three-day session to swear in new members and adjust several pandemic relief laws before it adjourns until February because of safety concerns over the coronavirus.

The 2021 session begins amid FBI warnings of possible protests at state capitols in the run-up to Democrat Joe Biden’s presidential inauguration on Jan. 20. Those warnings were issued after rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol as Congress was confirming Biden's Electoral College victory on Jan. 6.

The Colorado State Patrol, entrusted with Capitol security, says it is prepared for any demonstrations by supporters of President Donald Trump. Other law enforcement agencies, including Denver police and the FBI, are assessing security threats.

It takes at least three days for the House and Senate to pass bills. Legislators this week will consider a handful related to pandemic relief and remote participation in committee hearings. One bipartisan bill would modify a new law in an effort to ensure that $4 million in pandemic relief goes to minority-owned small businesses.

A Colorado Springs business owner filed a lawsuit seeking to remove the law's race-based requirement from qualifying for the aid, which is part of a larger $57 million package passed during a special session designated for small businesses and arts organizations.