Colorado guv urges patience on COVID vaccination campaign

With Gov. Jared Polis, right, watching, Christy Ruffell, left, manager of clinic nursing standards at UCHealth Medical Center, gives an elbow-bump to Kevin Londrigan, center, a respiratory therapist at UCHealth Medical Center, before giving him the very first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in Colorado at UCHealth Poudre Valley Hospital, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Fort Collins, Colo. (Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via AP)

DENVER (AP) — Gov. Jared Polis sought Wednesday to assure residents that the state is vaccinating against COVID-19 as quickly as it can, urging patience and continued personal precautions against the coronavirus as officials target highly vulnerable populations in the campaign’s initial stages.

The Democratic governor had come under criticism over the holidays for slightly easing statewide restrictions on businesses without notice and adjusting a vaccination plan that put residents 70 and older in a high-priority vaccination category ahead of teachers.

Polis defended those decisions on Wednesday, arguing in the first instance that a recent downward trend in COVID-19 hospitalizations allowed the easing of restrictions on businesses, which have had to cope with multiple and often confusing changes in those restrictions throughout the pandemic.

The governor insisted that vaccinating residents 70 years of age and older will significantly reduce virus deaths, saying that that age group accounts for nearly 80% of the nearly 4,000 COVID-19 deaths to date in Colorado.