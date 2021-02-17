Colorado guv's focus is on economy, health in annual address

Gov. Jared Polis is delivering his third annual state of the state address to lawmakers on Wednesday.

Polis is expected to call for quick action on a $1 billion-plus stimulus plan to jump-start Colorado’s pandemic-battered economy. That plan focuses on creating jobs in transportation infrastructure and other areas. Colorado's unemployment rate surpassed 8% in January, with thousands of jobs lost during the coronavirus pandemic in the hospitality and service industries.

The Democratic governor also wants lawmakers to advance his efforts to expand affordable health care access to residents. Those efforts include increased transparency in prescription drug pricing and a state-run health insurance option that’s opposed by minority Republican lawmakers.

Polis' agenda for the 2021 legislative session includes continued incentives for renewable energy. His administration has committed to making Colorado's electricity grid based on renewable sources by 2040.

Colorado’s Legislature reconvened its session on Tuesday with an ambitious agenda topped by short and long-term economic recovery and supporting students — and teachers — in an education system that's been disrupted during the pandemic.