Colorado guv, lawmakers outline $700 million stimulus plans

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and state lawmakers say they plan to spend $700 million on job-creating transportation projects, sustaining a multibillion-dollar agriculture industry and delivering critical aid to small businesses battered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Polis and top Democratic and Republican lawmakers outlined their spending vision at a Wednesday news conference. The $700 million comes from unexpected state revenue that surpassed expectations after lawmakers cut more than $3.5 billion from the state budget last year.

The one-time spending over the next 18 months is intended to sustain small businesses, a farming economy battered by uncertain markets, the pandemic and sustained drought, worker training for those losing jobs in fossil fuel industries and in infrastructure, Polis said. It follows $300 million in emergency spending the legislature authorized during a special session last year.

It doesn’t take into account — for now — billions of dollars' worth in federal funds that are forthcoming to Colorado under a whopping $1.9 trillion stimulus package passed by Congress on Wednesday.

Legislation on the state stimulus must focus on three objectives: roads and bridges, getting people back to work and getting students back to school, said Republicans Chris Holbert and Hugh McKean, minority leaders of the state Senate and House, respectively.

