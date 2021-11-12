Colorado governor says boosters for adults can stem virus

David Zalubowski/AP

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, who sidestepped federal guidelines this week by allowing all adults age 18 and older to get COVID-19 booster vaccines, insisted Friday that boosters are key to stemming an ongoing spike in cases – and strongly suggested his administration’s efforts to convince the unvaccinated to get shots have reached their limit.

Polis said his Thursday executive order on booster shots is essential to relieve pressure on hospitals overwhelmed by patients sick with the contagious coronavirus delta variant. He insisted Colorado has enough vaccines for everyone needing a booster shot.