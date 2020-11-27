Colorado governor quarantining after COVID-19 exposure

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is quarantining after he said he was exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

In a tweet late Wednesday, Polis said that he was tested that night after learning of his exposure and the results were negative.

An announcement from the governor's office said Polis began quarantining Wednesday, will be closely monitored and will be re-tested in the coming days.

The announcement came as Colorado is experiencing a substantial spike in COVID-19 cases and just a few hours after Polis urged people not to gather with people outside their household for Thanksgiving, saying the state is as a “critical moment" in the pandemic. One in 41 residents are believed to be contagious. Polis said he planned to celebrate the holiday with his partner and two children rather than the extended family and friends they usually host.

