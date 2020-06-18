Colorado coal plant to close in move to reduce carbon energy

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado coal plant is expected to close in a decade as part of an effort to significantly reduce carbon emissions.

The Platte River Power Authority plans to close the Rawhide coal plant in 2030, paving the way for coal-free electricity for Fort Collins, Loveland, Longmont, and Estes Park, The Coloradoan reported Tuesday.

Rawhide Unit 1 was previously expected to continue operating until 2046, although Platte River officials have considered its retirement for years.

Efforts by community environmental organizers and municipal leaders led Platte River’s board of directors in 2018 to adopt a goal of 100% non-carbon electricity by 2030.

Platte River must meet state requirements to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 80% of 2005 levels by 2030, Platte River CEO and General Manager Jason Frisbie said.

The closure of the plant is expected to result in a significant decrease in regional greenhouse gas emissions.

Despite technology that reduces emissions, the plant remains the biggest source of air-polluting greenhouse gas emissions in Larimer County.

The Rawhide plant provided the majority of the electricity used by Fort Collins beginning in the 1980s and continues to produce about half the electricity delivered to the city 66 miles (106 kilometers) north of Denver.