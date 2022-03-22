Colorado city marks anniversary of deadly supermarket attack COLLEEN SLEVIN, Associated Press March 22, 2022 Updated: March 22, 2022 1:36 p.m.
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — With flowers and a public remembrance for those who died and those still grieving, Colorado residents were marking the one-year anniversary Tuesday of a shooting at a busy supermarket in the college town of Boulder that left 10 people dead, including employees, customers and a veteran police officer.
The March 22, 2021, attack at a King Soopers grocery close to the Rocky Mountain foothills shocked a state that has seen its share of mass shootings, including the 1999 Columbine high school massacre and the 2012 Aurora movie theater shooting.
