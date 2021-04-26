Colombian nightlife workers demand end to virus lockdowns

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Hundreds of nightlife workers protested lockdowns in Colombia’s capital on Monday as the country struggles with a steep rise in coronavirus cases that has led to a new set of economic restrictions and forced many businesses to shut down.
Bouncers, DJs, cooks and bar owners gathered at a square near one of the city’s nightlife districts and carried dishes scribbled with messages urging the government to help. Then they smashed their dishes on the ground to express their frustration with Colombia’s coronavirus policies.