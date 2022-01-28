Colombia: Survivor of capsized boat off Florida is Colombian

MIAMI (AP) — The sole survivor of a capsized boat found off Florida’s coast was a young Colombian man traveling with his younger sister, Colombia's government said Friday. Authorities in Florida have found five bodies and believe 34 others also died in the migrant voyage.

Colombia's foreign ministry said in an email that it heard earlier this week from the Colombian siblings' mother, who confirmed that her son, Juan Esteban Montoya Caicedo had been found and hospitalized and that her daughter, Maria Camila Montoya Caicedo, had died. Their ages were not provided.