BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Two-year colleges in Montana are teaming up to provide a job site readiness certificate program for people interested in joining the construction trades as demand for workers in that field increases.

“It’s an opportunity to get some people who might not look too closely into construction trades to test the waters and see if they like what they’re doing,” said Frank Harriman, construction trades advisor at Gallatin College in Bozeman.