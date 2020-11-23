https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/Coast-Guard-searches-for-missing-fishing-vessel-15747617.php
Coast Guard searches for missing fishing vessel crew
BOSTON (AP) — The Coast Guard is searching for the four-member crew of a Maine-based fishing boat that sank off the coast of Massachusetts early Monday morning.
The 82-foot Emmy Rose went down about 20 miles northeast of Provincetown, Massachusetts, the Coast Guard said in a tweet.
The Coast Guard got the emergency alert at about 1:30 a.m. and was on the scene by about 2:30 a.m., Petty Officer Ryan Noel said.
Two cutters and an aircraft are involved in the search, he said, which was being made more difficult by 6- to 8-foot seas and 30 knot winds.
The Emmy Rose is based in Portland, Maine, he said.
