Coast Guard: 3 rescued from Ocean City Inlet

OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — Three people were rescued after losing control of their Jet Ski in the Ocean City Inlet on Monday.

U.S. Coast Guard Officials received the initial report through marine radio that three jet skiers were in the water and needed help, the Coast Guard said in a news release. A Coast Guard crew diverted to help a Maryland Natural Resources Police crew and were able to retrieve two people, officials said. A third person was retrieved by a good Samaritan in the area. No injuries were reported.