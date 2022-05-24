Coal ash cleanup contractor not immune from workers' suit TRAVIS LOLLER, Associated Press May 24, 2022 Updated: May 24, 2022 3:34 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of3 FILE - In this Dec. 22, 2008, photo, a home is engulfed near Tennessee Vally Authority's Kingston Fossil Plant after the failure of a storage cell unleashed 5.4 million cubic yards of ash sludge near Kingston, Tenn. A contractor hired to clean up the nation's worst coal ash spill is not immune from being sued by workers who say they weren't properly protected, the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled on May 18, 2022. More than 200 workers blame Jacobs Engineering for exposing them to ash they say caused a slew of illnesses, including cancers of the lung, brain, blood and skin. (J. Miles Cary/Knoxville News Sentinel via AP) J. Miles Cary/AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2019, photo, Ansol and Janie Clark pose at a memorial Ansol Clark constructed near the Kingston Fossil Plant in Kingston, Tenn. The Tennessee Valley Authority was responsible for a massive coal ash spill at the plant in 2008 that covered a community and fouled rivers. The couple says the memorial is for the workers who have come down with illnesses, some fatal, including cancers of the lung, brain, blood and skin and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Ansol Clark who drove a fuel truck for four years at the cleanup site, and suffered from a rare blood cancer, has also died now. Mark Humphrey/AP Show More Show Less
3 of3
A contractor hired to clean up the nation's worst coal ash spill is not immune from being sued by workers who say they were not properly protected, the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled last week.
More than 200 workers blame Jacobs Engineering for exposing them to ash they say caused a slew of illnesses, including cancers of the lung, brain, blood and skin.