Courtesy of Lake County Sheriff's Office

BALDWIN — James Paul Phipps, co-defendant with Timothy Fullerton in the Sept. 22 robbery of the Luther branch of the Lake-Osceola State Bank, has been sentenced to prison.

After pleading guilty to a bank robbery charge Nov. 8, Phipps was sentenced a month later during Lake County Trial Court on Dec. 6. He is sentenced to serve a minimum of seven years to a maximum of 30 years in the Michigan Department of Corrections.