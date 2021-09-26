Closely fought German election ushers in post-Merkel era GEIR MOULSON, Associated Press Sep. 26, 2021 Updated: Sep. 26, 2021 2:22 a.m.
BERLIN (AP) — German voters are choosing a new parliament in an election that will determine who succeeds Chancellor Angela Merkel after her 16 years at the helm of Europe's biggest economy.
Polls point to a very close race Sunday between Merkel's center-right Union bloc, with state governor Armin Laschet running for chancellor, and the center-left Social Democrats, for whom outgoing finance minister and Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz is seeking the top job.