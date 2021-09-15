Climate change, logging collide -- and a forest shrinks MATTHEW BROWN, Associated Press Sep. 15, 2021 Updated: Sep. 15, 2021 11:12 a.m.
CUSTER CITY, S.D. (AP) — Looking down a hillside dotted with large stumps and nearly devoid of trees, a pair of retired U.S. Forest Service employees lamented logging policies they helped craft to deal with two harbingers of climate change -- pine beetles and wildfires.
Timber production dramatically ramped up two decades ago in the Black Hills National Forest along the South Dakota-Wyoming border, as beetles ravaged huge expanses of forest and worries grew over wildfires.