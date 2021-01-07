Clerical error causes 1-month revenue drop in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — A clerical error by the Mississippi Department of Revenue caused a steep drop in one month's sales tax revenue in Oxford.

The Oxford Eagle reported that the city saw a 42% decrease in sales tax collections from September to October. The mistake showed up in money the city received from the state in December.

Mayor Robyn Tannehill said that even with the economy affected by the coronavirus pandemic, she wondered why the decrease was so large.

City officials contacted the Department of Revenue, and the department found its error.

Each month, the department sends cities their share of money from sales taxes collected two months earlier. Oxford received its October share in December.