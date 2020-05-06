Clashes between Arabs, non-Arabs in Sudan province kill 30

CAIRO (AP) — Authorities say tribal clashes between Arabs and non-Arabs in Sudan’s West Darfur province have left at least 30 people dead.

A statement from the Prime Minister’s office says the clashes erupted on Tuesday and continued into Wednesday but have since subsided.

The fighting poses a significant challenge to efforts by Sudan’s transitional government to end decades-long rebellions in areas of the country including Darfur.