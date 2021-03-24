Clark County projects 18% budget increase amid pandemic

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Officials in county that includes Las Vegas have projected an 18% increase to its budget beginning in July, a sign they believe the economy will steadily recover after a downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Clark County Chief Financial Officer Jessica Colvin said projected revenue growth is also reflective of how much the county needed to make up as a result of the pandemic, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Tuesday. Colvin said revenue growth usually hovers between 6% and 7% annually.