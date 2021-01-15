Clark County School District OKs limited in-person learning

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A school district board in Nevada has voted unanimously on Thursday to approve voluntary, small-group learning, taking a step toward reopening school buildings.

The Clark County School Board did not provide a timeline for implementation, including when principals might be expected to submit their site-specific plans for a limited return.

The district would remain under a distance learning model under the plan but would eventually allow schools to start providing in-person instruction for students who need more support.

The district would also start preparing to transition to a hybrid learning model for pre-K to third-grade students as outlined by an agreement with the Clark County Education Association.

Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara said the district continues to face challenges during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We will continue to make the health and safety of students and staff a top priority,” Jara said.

The board also approved an agreement with the Clark County Education Association that lays out health and safety guidelines for teachers returning to schools under the hybrid learning model. The agreement states that teachers will participate in mandatory monthly COVID-19 testing, symptom screening and contact tracing, while the district will provide personal protective equipment.

Nevada has reported more than 256,000 virus cases and more than 3,600 deaths. Currently, there are 1,746 people hospitalized with COVID-19 related symptoms. Of those hospitalized, 288 are on ventilators.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.