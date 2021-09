MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis, Tennessee, is celebrating its 30th anniversary with free admission for visitors on Saturday.

Founded in 1991, the Memphis-based museum chronicles the history of civil rights in America, from slavery to present day. It is located on the grounds of the former Lorraine Motel, where the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was fatally shot while standing on a balcony near his room on April 4, 1968.