Cicadas make a high-protein snack for Brookfield Zoo animals

BROOKFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The early emergence of cicadas in Illinois provided animals at the Brookfield Zoo a rare treat.

Officials at the zoo west of Chicago said the red-eyed cicadas make for a nutritious snack that's high in protein and low in fat.

Animal care staff this week provided cicadas to white-throated monitor lizards, meerkats, golden-lion tamarins and the owl-like tawny frogmouth. Sloth bears also got a share, frozen in ice.

Brookfield Zoo officials say some of the animals were shy about approaching the cicadas and watched the insects before eating them.