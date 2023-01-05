Church plans to build 'Memorial Prayer Chapel in Woods'

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
BRANCH — For members of the Evergreen Covenant Church, outreaches to the community have always been a focus, and in 2023, the church also is reaching out in a different way — through nature and making use of their beautiful land in the woods at 7396 S. Evergreen Road in Branch.
The wheels are in motion for placing a memorial prayer chapel in the woods, not only for church members, but for the community and visitors to the county — by late spring.