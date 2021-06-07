Chinese exports jump as pandemic wanes in US, other markets June 7, 2021 Updated: June 7, 2021 2:19 a.m.
1 of8 A gantry crane moves containers at a port in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong province Friday, June 4, 2021. China's exports surged nearly 28% in May while imports jumped 51% as demand rebounded in the U.S. and other markets where the pandemic is waning, though growth is leveling off after a stunning recovery from last year's slump. (Chinatopix via AP) CHINA OUT AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Container ships dock at a port in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong province on Friday, June 4, 2021. China's exports surged nearly 28% in May while imports jumped 51% as demand rebounded in the U.S. and other markets where the pandemic is waning, though growth is leveling off after a stunning recovery from last year's slump. (Chinatopix via AP) AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 A container truck passes by stacks of COSCO containers on a dockyard of a port in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong province Friday, June 4, 2021. China's exports surged nearly 28% in May while imports jumped 51% as demand rebounded in the U.S. and other markets where the pandemic is waning, though growth is leveling off after a stunning recovery from last year's slump. (Chinatopix via AP) AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Gantry cranes move containers onto transporters at a port in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong province Friday, June 4, 2021. China's exports surged nearly 28% in May while imports jumped 51% as demand rebounded in the U.S. and other markets where the pandemic is waning, though growth is leveling off after a stunning recovery from last year's slump. (Chinatopix via AP) AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 FILE - In this April 8, 2021, file photo, a container port on the Yangtze River is seen in an aerial view in Nantong in eastern China's Jiangsu province. China's exports surged nearly 28% in May 2021 while imports jumped 51% as demand rebounded in the U.S. and other markets where the pandemic is waning, though growth is leveling off after a stunning recovery from last year's slump. (Chinatopix via AP, File) AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
BEIJING (AP) — China has reported its exports and imports surged in May on growing demand as the pandemic was waning in the U.S. and other key markets, though the pace of growth is leveling off.
Customs data released Monday showed exports rose 28% from a year earlier and imports soared 51% — at the fastest annual pace in over a decade. Total exports climbed 40% in the first five months of the year from a year earlier. They were up 29% from the same period in 2019.