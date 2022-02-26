China is Russia's best hope to blunt sanctions, but wary JOE McDONALD, AP Business Writer Feb. 26, 2022 Updated: Feb. 26, 2022 12:37 a.m.
FILE - Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk to each other during their meeting in Beijing, Feb. 4, 2022.
FILE - Farmers harvest with their combines in a wheat field near the village Tbilisskaya, Russia, July 21, 2021.
Workers gather during a ceremony to start construction of the China-Russia East Route natural gas pipeline, also known as the Power of Siberia trunk pipeline, in Heihe in northeastern China's Heilongjiang Province, June 29, 2015.
Workers load fertilizer imported from Russia at a port in Nantong in eastern China's Jiangsu Province, Sept. 24, 2018.
A delivery man prepares his packages as another man walks past an advertisement for cargo services to countries including Russia at a trading center on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Beijing.
A man wearing a mask walks past a trading center also known as Russia Market for its Russian traders on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Beijing.
Residents past near shops at a mall, also known as Russia Market, for Russian traders on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Beijing.
Residents past near shops at a mall also known as Russia Market for its Russian traders on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Beijing.
BEIJING (AP) — China is the only friend that might help Russia blunt the impact of economic sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine, but President Xi Jinping’s government is giving no sign it might be willing to risk its own access to U.S. and European markets by doing too much.
Even if Beijing wanted to, its ability to support President Vladimir Putin by importing more Russian gas and other goods is limited.