China extends threatening military exercises around Taiwan Aug. 8, 2022 Updated: Aug. 8, 2022 2:38 a.m.
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, an air force pilot from the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) looks as they conduct a joint combat training exercises around the Taiwan Island on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. China said Monday it was extending threatening military exercises surrounding Taiwan that have disrupted shipping and air traffic and substantially raised concerns about the potential for conflict in a region crucial to global trade. (Wang Xinchao/Xinhua via AP)
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, aircraft of the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) conduct a joint combat training exercises around the Taiwan Island on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. (Li Bingyu/Xinhua via AP)
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, fighter jets of the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) conduct a joint combat training exercises around the Taiwan Island on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. (Gong Yulong/Xinhua via AP)
Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong gestures during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. Wong has called for a cooling of tensions after Beijing accused her of "finger-pointing" in her criticisms of China's military response to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan. (Mick Tsikas/AAP Image via AP)
6 of6
BEIJING (AP) — China said Monday it was extending threatening military exercises surrounding Taiwan that have disrupted shipping and air traffic and substantially raised concerns about the potential for conflict in a region crucial to global trade.
The exercises would include anti-submarine drills, apparently targeting U.S. support for Taiwan in the event of a potential Chinese invasion, according to social media posts from the eastern leadership of China’s ruling Communist Party’s military arm, the People’s Liberation Army.