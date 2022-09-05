Chile looks for way forward after rejecting new constitution DANIEL POLITI, Associated Press Sep. 5, 2022 Updated: Sep. 5, 2022 12:29 a.m.
SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Chileans overwhelming rejected a new progressive constitution to replace its dictatorship-era charter, dealing a blow to youthful President Gabriel Boric who must now hammer out deals to create another document or change the current one.
Although the proposed charter was expected to be defeated in Sunday's plebiscite, the almost 24-point win by the rejection camp was a shocking defeat for a document that was three years in the making and had been billed as a democratic effort to replace the constitution imposed by Gen. Augusto Pinochet 41 years ago.