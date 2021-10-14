Child welfare agency ex-head pleads guilty in backlog case

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The former head of a county welfare agency in northeastern Pennsylvania pleaded guilty Thursday to endangering children by concealing abuse allegations to clear a backlog of cases.
Joanne Van Saun, who resigned as Luzerne County's director of the Department of Children and Youth Services in Luzerne County after her arrest in July, pleaded guilty before a county judge in Harrisburg to endangering the welfare of children and two counts of obstruction. Sentencing is set for December.