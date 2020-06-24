Child killed after truck hits disabled car in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A box truck slammed into a disabled vehicle killing an 11-year-old who was in the car's back seat, Louisiana State Police said Tuesday.

The accident happened about 7:30 a.m. in the southbound lane of U.S. 61 in Baton Rouge, troopers said.

State Police spokesman Trooper First Class Taylor Scrantz said the crash remains under investigation and it’s unclear why the truck hit the car which was stalled in the lane because of engine failure.

The driver of the truck, Treasure Charles, 27, has been arrested, The Advocate reported.

Officials identified the victim as Wayne Ford of Baton Rouge. Scrantz said the driver and front seat passenger also sustained moderate injuries and were transported to the hospital for treatment.

Impairment is not suspected in the accident, but a toxicology sample was taken from Charles, who faces charge of negligent homicide, negligent injuring and careless operation.