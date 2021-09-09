Chicago union says city school's COVID tracker inaccurate

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Teachers Union raised questions Thursday about safety and transparency in the nation's third-largest school district, saying an online database tracking COVID-19 cases is inaccurate.

Chicago Public Schools reported 160 cases among adults and children on Wednesday, an increase from 39 the week before when in-person classes began for roughly 350,000 students. The tracker also shows the number of people who need to quarantine because they were in “close contact” with an infected person.