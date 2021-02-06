Chicago opens warming centers as bitterly cold air arrives

CHICAGO (AP) — The city of Chicago has opened warming shelters amid a wave of bitterly cold air that forecasters say will linger across the region for several days.

City officials urged residents without sufficient heating to seek shelter in one of Chicago's warming shelters during the frigid weather or to call 3-1-1 or visit 311.chicago.gov for immediate assistance.

The National Weather Service said dangerously cold wind chills as low as minus 32 (minus 35.6 Celsius) were expected Saturday night through Sunday morning as the cold air arrives.

Such punishing wind chills can cause frostbite on exposed skin in fewer than 20 minutes. Residents venturing outdoors are cautioned to wear layered clothing from head to toe, and to avoid spending prolonged time outside.

The Chicago area and other parts of northern Illinois were under a wind chill advisory from midnight Sunday through noon Sunday.

Sunday's highs were forecast to reach only into the single digits in the region before falling to about zero degrees (minus 17.8 Celsius) by early Monday. The cold conditions are forecast to last most of the week, with snow likely on Monday and again later in the week.