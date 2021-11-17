Chicago-area mayor pleads guilty in red-light camera scheme

CHICAGO (AP) — A suburban Chicago mayor pleaded guilty Wednesday to taking a cash bribe from a representative of a red-light camera company, the latest public official in the region to be convicted in the bribery scheme.

Crestwood Mayor Louis Presta also resigned from office before pleading guilty to felony counts of official misconduct, using in interstate commerce in aid of bribery and filing a false income tax return, the Chicago Tribune reported. The 71-year-old Presta is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 23.