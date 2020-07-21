Chesterfield County schools to reopen virtually this fall

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (AP) — A large school system in Virginia has decided to open virtually this fall after a marathon school board meeting that illustrates the nation's fault lines over the coronavirus pandemic.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported that the Chesterfield County school board voted 4-1 Monday to implement virtual learning for all but the highest-need children in the system of roughly 63,000 students.

Chesterfield recently experienced dueling rallies over the issue of reopening. One sought a five-day return to school. The other called for remote learning.

“My fear is that the decision to start virtually is going to drive a wedge and widen achievement gaps,” said Ryan Harter, the board's lone no vote. “Families with financial means you’re going to find a way for the children to grow academically. We know this won’t be the case for all families."

But school board Chairwoman Debbie Bailey raised concerns about gambling with children's safety when there is a lack of established metrics to show they can return safely to school.

Parents who want their kids in school five days a week and members of the local teachers union chanted at each other before the meeting began. The chants were “We want a choice” and “Unions suck” versus “First nine online” and “You have a choice, we don’t!”