Chess players welcome

Chess players meet in competition at 6 p.m. every Tuesday at Barski, 4016 M-37, two miles north of Baldwin, and every Wednesday at 5 p.m. in Irons at Jackie's Place, 6016 W. 10 1/2 Mile Rd. Pictured from left are John Kuderski, of Brethern; Dave Gendler, Joshua Elie and Linda Schulman, of Irons; and George and Rose McLaughlin of Manistee.

LAKE COUNTY -- Chess players of all abilities are invited to join us for an evening of competition and fun.

We meet at 6 p.m., every Tuesday at Barski, 4016 M-37, two miles north of Baldwin and every Wednesday at 5 p.m., at Jackie's Place, 6016 W. 10 1/2 Mile Rd., Irons.