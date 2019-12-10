Cherry sausage maker will close shop in northern Michigan

CEDAR, Mich. (AP) — A well-known family business that put cherries in sausage is closing its doors in Michigan's northern Lower Peninsula.

Pleva's Meats in Cedar in Leelanau County has been around for 73 years. General manager Andrew Pleva told the Traverse City Record-Eagle that expenses and other challenges are piling up.

The meat market will close Feb. 1.

“It’s an industry that’s starting to die, and it’s something that we can no longer do," said Pleva, son of owners Tom and Connie Pleva.

Tom's cousin and a former owner, Ray Pleva, is credited with creating Plevalean, a sausage made with tart cherries. The blend was patented in 1995 and offered in school lunch programs.

Andrew Pleva said the family would like to somehow keep making Plevalean.

“We’d like to partner with another company that might be interested in making it with us," he said. “It’s still kind of up in the air as far as what we’re going to do."