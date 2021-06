TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Organizers of a popular festival in northern Michigan that was shut down last year due to the coronavirus pandemic are encouraging people attending this summer to receive free COVID-19 vaccinations on-site.

Masks will not be required at the 95th National Cherry Festival scheduled July 3-10 at Traverse City’s Open Space Park, according to MLive.com.

The Grand Traverse Health Department will offer the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine at a tent at the park.

Michigan will lift all indoor capacity restrictions and mask requirements Monday instead of July 1 as the state’s vaccination rate increases and the numbers of COVID-19 infections continue to decrease.

The expiration of Michigan’s main coronavirus order brings an end to mandatory 50% occupancy limits inside restaurants, gyms and entertainment venues and at indoor events like weddings and funerals.

Outdoor capacity limits were ended effective June 1.

“With the impossibility of knowing when restrictions would be lifted or changed, we had to start planning in January to provide Traverse City with a safe, family friendly event that allowed everyone to participate no matter how ready they are to fully enter back into ‘normal’ life,” said Kat Paye, festival executive director.

The festival, a major northern Michigan summer destination for decades, was canceled for 2020 due to uncertainty over the coronavirus. It has had parades, fireworks, concerts, farm tours, a carnival midway and cherry pie-eating contests.

Many event spaces will be reconfigured this year. Some activities will be presented in new ways.

Michigan artists will perform, but there will be no performances by national music acts. The festival parade also will be stationary instead of participants marching along a parade route.