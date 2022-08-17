Cheney's defeat end of an era for GOP; Trump's party now

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
WASHINGTON (AP) — Liz Cheney’s resounding primary defeat marks an end of an era for the Republican Party as well as her own family legacy, the most high-profile political casualty yet as the party of Lincoln transforms into the party of Trump.
The fall of the three-term congresswoman, who has declared it her mission to ensure Donald Trump never returns to the Oval Office, was vividly foreshadowed earlier this year, on the first anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.