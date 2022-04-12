Cheney again breaks fundraising record in Wyoming House race

Congresswoman Liz Cheney raised almost $3 million in campaign contributions over the first three months of the midterm election year, continuing her record-breaking fundraising streak as she attempts to defend her seat against a Trump-backed challenger.
The third-term Wyoming Republican began April with $6.8 million cash on-hand, while her opponent Harriet Hageman began the final four-month stretch leading up to Wyoming's Aug. 16 Republican primary with more than $1 million in her campaign coffers.