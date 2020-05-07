Charleston's Live on the Levee canceled due to coronavirus

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Charleston's Live on the Levee summer concert series is canceled this year because of the coronavirus, city officials said Wednesday.

Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said the risks of the pandemic are too great for the annual concert series to take place this year.

The concerts were set to run every Friday from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day at the Haddad Riverfront Park on the Kanawha River.

A news release from the city said officials are working on plans to have a Fourth of July celebration that adheres to social distancing rules.