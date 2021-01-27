Charges tossed for two men accused of toppling UNC statue

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (AP) — Prosecutors dismissed charges against two men who appealed their convictions in the 2018 toppling of a Confederate statue on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Orange-Chatham District Attorney Jim Woodall says the decision was based on having to prioritize cases piling up in the Orange County court system since it was shut down by the COVID-19 outbreak in March, The News & Observer of Raleigh reported.

Raul Arce Jimenez and Shawn Birchfield-Finn, along with three others, were charged with injury to real property, misdemeanor riot and defacing a public statue or monument after the statue known as Silent Sam came was brought down in August 2018.

UNC placed Silent Sam in storage after the protest and removed the statue’s base in January 2019.

District Court Judge Lunsford Long dismissed the charges against two defendants in April 2019, but convicted Jimenez and Birchfield-Finn of all three charges and and sentenced them to 24 hours in jail. Their attorney, Scott Holmes, appealed the case to Superior Court and requested a jury trial, delaying the sentence.

Holmes said he received an email Tuesday notifying him that the cases, which were scheduled for a Feb. 15 hearing, had been dismissed.