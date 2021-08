Tucson police say charges are pending against the impaired driver of a vehicle that hit a pedestrian in a convenience store parking lot who later died from his injuries.

Police identified the victim of Tuesday night's collision at a Circle K on East Grant Road as 29-year-old David Lamberto.

An initial investigation determined that Lamberto had been sitting, squatting and acting erratically in the parking lot before he was struck at about 8:30 p.m., police said in a statement Thursday.

The blue 2007 Ford 500 hit him when it turned into the parking lot and proceeded to drag him as it pulled into a parking lot.

Lamberto was taken to Banner University Medical Center where he later died.

Police at the scene determined the driver was impaired at the time, police said.

Investigators say the driver's impairment and the pedestrian's erratic behavior are major contributing factors in the collision.

The driver's name has not been released.

“The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending at this time,” police said Thursday.