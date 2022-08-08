Chad's junta, rebel groups sign pledge in Qatar before talks

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Chad's military government and some rebel groups fighting in the country signed a pledge on Monday in Qatar, ahead of planned national reconciliation talks later this month in the African nation. The main rebel group, however, did not agree to the terms and did not sign the pledge.

Under the terms of the deal in Doha, those who signed have agreed to a cease-fire ahead of the Aug. 20 talks planned in the Chadian capital of N’Djamena. Chad's junta also agreed to “not take any military or police operations against the signing groups” in neighboring countries.