Chad leader blames protest organizers for civilian deaths

N'DJAMENA, Chad (AP) — Chad's interim leader Mahamat Idriss Deby on Monday said those who organized protests against his two-year extension of power have shown “the will to start a civil war,” marking his first speech since a violent crackdown on demonstrators left dozens of people dead across the country.
The speech broadcast live on national television and radio comes four days after witnesses said that security forces had fired live ammunition at protesters in the capital, N'Djamena, and in the country's second-largest city, Moundou.