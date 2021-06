Century Aluminum expanding South Carolina smelter operations

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (AP) — A company that heralds itself as the largest primary aluminum producer in the U.S. is expanding its South Carolina operations, announcing 100 new jobs at a smelter in Moncks Corner, less than a year after saying it could possibly shutdown over an electric rates dispute.

Dignitaries including Gov. Henry McMaster and U.S. House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn were on hand for Thursday's ceremonial restart at Century Aluminum, a Chicago-based company that operates its Mt. Holly smelter in Berkeley County.