Central Michigan orders masks at least through September

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Central Michigan University joined the ranks of schools to require people on campus to wear masks when students to return to campus this fall, the school's president announced Monday.

In a letter to students, President Bob Davies said students, faculty and staffers must wear masks in class at least through the end of September. The letter comes as the school said classrooms will return to full capacity and that the vast majority of classes will involve a “face-to-face component.”