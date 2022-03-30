Celebrities: Monkeys near Florida airport delight visitors TERRY SPENCER, Associated Press March 30, 2022 Updated: March 30, 2022 1:12 a.m.
1 of15 Female vervet monkeys Bella, left, Snow White, center, and Olivia groom each other in the Park 'N Fly airport lot adjacent to the mangrove preserve where the vervet monkey colony lives, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Dania Beach, Fla. For 70 years, a group of non-native monkeys has made their home next to a South Florida airport, delighting visitors and becoming local celebrities. Rebecca Blackwell/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 Juvenile female vervet monkey Siggy leaps from car to car in the Park 'N Fly parking lot which is adjacent to the swampy mangrove preserve where the monkey colony lives, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Dania Beach, Fla. For 70 years, a group of non-native monkeys has made their home next to a South Florida airport, delighting visitors and becoming local celebrities. Rebecca Blackwell/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 Vervet monkeys Higgins, left, and Andor fight playfully atop a car in the Park 'N Fly parking lot which lies adjacent to the swampy mangrove preserve where the monkey colony lives, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Dania Beach, Fla. For 70 years, a group of non-native monkeys has made their home next to a South Florida airport runway, delighting visitors and becoming local celebrities. Rebecca Blackwell/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 A juvenile male plays with a bottle cap, in the Park 'N Fly airport lot adjacent to the mangrove preserve where the vervet monkey colony lives, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Dania Beach, Fla. For 70 years, a group of non-native monkeys has made their home next to a South Florida airport, delighting visitors and becoming local celebrities. Rebecca Blackwell/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 A juvenile male checks out his reflection in the side mirror of a parked car as he plays with a bottle cap, in the Park 'N Fly airport lot adjacent to the mangrove preserve where his vervet monkey colony lives, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Dania Beach, Fla. For 70 years, a group of non-native monkeys has made their home next to a South Florida airport, delighting visitors and becoming local celebrities. Rebecca Blackwell/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 A vervet monkey walks over a parked car in the Park 'N Fly airport lot which lies adjacent to the mangrove preserve where the monkey colony lives, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Dania Beach, Fla. For 70 years, a group of non-native monkeys has made their home next to a South Florida airport, delighting visitors and becoming local celebrities. Rebecca Blackwell/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 Vervet monkeys play atop a car parked in the Park 'N Fly airport lot which lies adjacent to the mangrove preserve where the monkey colony lives, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Dania Beach, Fla. For 70 years, a group of non-native monkeys has made their home next to a South Florida airport, delighting visitors and becoming local celebrities. Rebecca Blackwell/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 Bella, an infant female, eats as she clings to branches in the swampy mangrove preserve where her vervet monkey colony lives, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Dania Beach, Fla. For 70 years, a group of non-native monkeys has made their home next to a South Florida airport, delighting visitors and becoming local celebrities. Rebecca Blackwell/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 Deborah "Missy" Williams, a Lynn University science professor who has been studying the vervet monkey troops near Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport since 2014, watches as Spike, an adult male, returns from the Park 'N Fly parking lot to the mangrove preserve where the monkey colony lives, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Dania Beach, Fla. Rebecca Blackwell/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 Deborah "Missy" Williams, a Lynn University science professor who has been studying the vervet monkey troops near Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport since 2014, points out members of the colony which live in a mangrove preserve alongside the Park 'N Fly lot, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Dania Beach, Fla. For 70 years, the group of non-native monkeys has made their home next to the South Florida airport, delighting visitors and becoming local celebrities. Rebecca Blackwell/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
DANIA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — As departing jetliners roared overhead, an aging vervet monkey moped on a mangrove branch one recent afternoon in the woods he inhabits near a South Florida airport, his ego bruised.
Mikey, as he is called by his human observers, has long been the laid-back alpha male of a troop of monkeys ruling this tract of land, tucked off a busy runway at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. But this day he lost when challenged by a feisty youngster called Spike. Mikey fled screaming and was now sullenly staring at humans watching him from 15 feet (4 meters) away.