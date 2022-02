LAKE COUNTY — For the amount of people who packed into AMVETS last Saturday to celebrate Gene Fullerton's 90th birthday, one could say he's made an impact on many people in the Luther area and beyond through the years.

Fullerton was touched by everyone who showed up to celebrate this milestone birthday.

"I think I feel better than I did 10 years ago, " he said. "It is nice to have all these friends show up."

Fullerton, of Luther, who was born on Feb. 6, 1932, served his country on the U.S.S. Albany in the U.S. Navy during Korea.

Rooted in the town of Luther, Fullerton, along with a loving wife, raised one son and four daughters, and through the years his family grew with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He worked as a farmer, and did some logging.

Fullerton's daughter, Julie Morgan, enjoyed seeing the great turn out for her dad.

"This is awesome," she said. "He is going to live to be over 100. He does a shot in the morning and red wine at night."

Morgan said her dad also is an avid trapper and hunter.

"He gets deer every year. He got two beauties this year," she said.

Fullerton recalls many of the people he knew throughout the county over the years, and mentioned doing a lot of trapping with Danny O'Neil, of Chase, and the late Bill Merrill, of Baldwin.

Norm Zelony, veteran's service officer for Lake County who also is a Luther resident, was one of many who came to AMVETS to wish Fullerton a happy birthday.

"We are two sailors and two fire controlmen," Zelony said of Fullerton and himself, referring to their time in the Navy.

Ninety years of making people smile and being a fixture in the Luther community, the huge party thrown in Fullerton's honor and the huge attendance of family and friends speaks for itself — 90 years well-lived and more adventures to come.